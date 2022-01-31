[Photos] Kulusevski poses in Tottenham kit after completing £8.3m move from Juventus

Dejan Kulusevski has been snapped posing in his new Tottenham kit after completing an £8.3m loan move from Juventus today.

Antonio Conte has been trying to strengthen his squad throughout the January window and he’s been keen to bring in another versatile attacker to help boost Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four this season.

Kulusevski emerged as a serious transfer target last week and the 21-year-old was soon heading to North London to complete his move after a deal was swiftly agreed with Juventus.

The Swedish international has successfully completed his medical and agreed personal terms so Spurs have been able to announce on TottenhamHotspur.com today that Kulusevski has joined the club, subject to a work permit.

The young attacker joins Conte’s side from Juventus on an initial 18-month loan agreement which has cost Tottenham £8.3m [€10m], according to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist claims Spurs also have an obligation to make the move permanent at a cost of £29m [€35m] if certain conditions are met, while also retaining an option to sign Kulusevski permanently if the conditions aren’t achieved.

The former Atalanta academy graduate made his name during a spell at Parma before joining Juventus in 2020 having forged a reputation as one of the hottest young talents in European football.

Kulusevski struggled at times to replicate the kind of form he showed at Parma during his time in Turin and Max Allegri agreed to let the youngster leave after Juventus completed the signing of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

Conte is a big fan and will be delighted to have landed Kulusevski and the Swede will give the Spurs boss another top class option in the final third as he’s comfortable playing on the wing or through the middle up front.

Kulusevski has been posing for photos in his new Tottenham kit after completing his move today and he’s expected to train with his new team mates when they return to training from their winter break next week.

It’s been a busy day at Tottenham as they’ve also snapped up midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on a permanent deal. The pair will replace Dele Alli – who’s joined Everton – and Tanguy Ndombele – who’s off to Lyon.