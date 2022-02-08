Arsenal have chance to sign Evan Ndicka this summer

Arsenal have the chance to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka this summer, a report from Bild claims.

The 22-year-old was linked with the Gunners during the backend of the previous campaign, but the hierarchy ended up signing Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion.

They may look to pursue another centre-back this summer. It is claimed that Ndicka could be back on the radar with Frankfurt willing to sell him for €20 million (£16.9m).

The Gunners may not be alone in the player’s pursuit with Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain also said to be among the admirers of the 6ft 4in defender.

Competition for Gabriel Magalhaes

The Gunners currently have just three central defenders in the squad in White, Gabriel and Rob Holding if we consider Takehiro Tomiyasu as a regular right-back.

Pablo Mari and William Saliba are among the senior centre-backs away on loan, but there is uncertainty whether they will stay at Arsenal next season.

Mari has barely played this term, and may push for a permanent exit. Saliba has been loaned out on three occasions, and is still awaiting his Gunners debut. He will enter the final two years of his contract this summer, and the board could contemplate selling him if he declines to commit to a fresh long-term deal.

This could pave the way for the arrival of another young centre-back. Ndicka, 22, has shown plenty of promise during the past couple of years at Frankfurt.

The Frenchman has been impressive this season, winning an average of four aerial duels and two tackles per league game alongside four clearances.

His passing still needs some improvement with a 84 per cent success rate, but he has the potential to deliver consistent top displays for an elite club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tended to prefer a right and left-footed option in central defence. Ndicka could come in as a fierce competitor for Gabriel.

Even if Saliba stays, a move for Ndicka seems worthwhile. The Gunners definitely require strong competition for places such that no player rests on his laurels.