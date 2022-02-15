Man Utd eyeing summer deal for Christopher Nkunku

Manchester United have their sights on RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku following the recommendation of interim boss Ralf Rangnick, ESPN’s Mark Ogden reports.

The Red Devils have been tipped to pursue a holding midfielder this summer, but they may also enter the transfer market for a creative option with Paul Pogba possibly on his way out.

Pogba has entered the final five months of his United contract, and there is no indication that he is close to agreeing a renewal. He is free to negotiate a pre-contract deal with an overseas club.

It is now reported that Nkunku has emerged as a summer target for the Red Devils on Rangnick’s recommendation. The club’s scouts are expected to monitor his progress in the coming months.

Nkunku would be an excellent signing

Nkunku started off his career at Paris Saint-Germain as a central midfielder. Since his move to Leipzig in 2019, he has played regularly in the number 10 position or out wide.

The transformation has been quite quick with exceptional results. The 24-year-old has bagged a stunning tally of 19 goals and 13 assists from just 31 appearances this season.

He has not only excelled in the Bundesliga, but also in the Champions League. The highlight has been his splendid hat-trick against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

As per Transfermarkt. he is currently valued at £49.5 million, but Leipzig could hold out for a significantly higher sum if they consider parting ways with him this summer.

His contract expires in June 2024, but Leipzig sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff recently emphasised that the playmaker won’t be leaving the club for at least another year.

The move from Bundesliga to the Premier League has not brought immediate results for players as seen with Jadon Sancho and Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Nkunku has proved himself against some of the best opposition in City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain this term, and may also take some time to settle.

It remains to be seen whether United can prise him away from Leipzig. His ability to play anywhere in midfield or attack makes him an excellent signing for the Red Devils.

Rangnick has a strong association with Leipzig having been their sporting director for several years while also managing them for a few campaigns along the way.

The German, who will take up an advisory role with United this summer, could have a big part to play in landing Nkunku. He previously oversaw his transfer to Leipzig.