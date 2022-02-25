Chelsea confirm triple injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Chelsea will be looking to secure this seasons first piece of silverware when they take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Thomas Tuchel has spoken to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon. The Blues boss provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of Reece James, Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech.

Kovacic was forced off during Tuesday night’s victory over Lille after picking up an Achilles injury in the second half. However, Tuchel has confirmed the midfielder has taken part in full training so should be in contention to face Liverpool.

Ziyech also picked up a calf problem during the second period of Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 first leg win over Lille. But like Kovacic, the attacker was able to train at Cobham today so is set to be involved this weekend.

In a triple boost for Chelsea, James could also be in contention to face Liverpool in Sunday’s final. The full-back has been on the sidelines since December with a thigh injury but is now back in full training.

Tuchel says he’s tempted to play James against Liverpool as he’s impressed in training this week, but a late decision will be made over his involvement on Sunday.

James boost

Tuchel told Chelseafc.com:

‘It’s brilliant news. Everybody joined team training from the first to the last minute. We have had at the moment no reactions, just positive reactions, and I hope it stays like this and we have everyone available for Sunday after our last training tomorrow.’ ‘It’s a very good question [if James could feature]. Even if I wanted to, I’m not sure I could answer your question right now. He looked brilliant in the last two training sessions. Let’s wait another session, and see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch, or if the reasonable side of me wins and we go step by step. ‘It would be a huge step, but honestly yesterday and today he looked so strong and confident and involved in training, you are tempted to do it. Let’s see. The most important thing for him and us is that he’s back and he feels so confident he can step up to this level.’

It will be a huge boost for Chelsea that Kovacic and Ziyech are expected to be fit for the final as they’ve been two key players this season. It would also be a major shot in the arm if James could be involved, even as an option from the bench.

Tuchel’s update today means that Ben Chilwell is Chelsea’s only remaining injury concern. The left-back is unlikely to play again this season due to a serious knee injury that he sustained towards the end of 2021.