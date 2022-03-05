[Teams] Burnley vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea will be looking to cement their top four place in the table when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made some changes from the side that beat Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday night. Edouard Mendy returns in goal so Kepa Arrizabalaga drops to the bench while Thiago Silva is fit to return in the middle of the Chelsea defence.

Antonio Rudiger keeps his place while Trevoh Chalobah is passed fit to return after recovering from a knock. Andreas Christensen also returns to the Chelsea squad but he has to settle for a place on the bench alongside Malang Sarr.

Reece James is given a recall on the right flank after returning to full fitness having made a couple of substitute appearances recently following injury.

N’Golo Kante was an unused substitute against Luton but he’s recalled to start in midfield this afternoon. Saul Niguez keeps his place after scoring in the FA Cup victory at Kenilworth Road while Jorginho also starts once again. That means Mateo Kovacic has to make do with a place among the Chelsea substitutes.

Kai Havertz is fit to return up front so Romelu Lukaku drops out despite scoring the winner against Luton. Christian Pulisic is also recalled for the visitors so Timo Werner makes way.

Mason Mount keeps his place in the Chelsea attack so Hakim Ziyech has to settle for a place among the substitutes after recovering from a knock.

As for Burnley, Wout Weghorst starts up front and is supported by Jay Rodriguez. Aaron Lennon also starts for the hosts so Max Cornet has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Burnley

Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Lennon; Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Cornet, Barnes, Richardson

Chelsea

Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Saul; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Kenedy, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner