Reece James puts in stunning performance in Chelsea’s win at Burnley

Chelsea defender Reece James produced a stunning display against Burnley on Saturday as the Blues registered a third-straight Premier League win.

James made his first start in 10 weeks after recovering from a hamstring injury. He could not make an impact in the first half where the Clarets were the better team.

However, the England star stepped up with his performance following the break. He scored the opening goal in the 47th minute with a terrific piece of skill in the box.

The 22-year-old outsmarted the Clarets’ backline with a couple of dummy attempts before unleashing a low right-footed shot beyond the far post of Nick Pope’s net.

This opened the floodgates. Kai Havertz made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute by heading home at Pope’s near post. Two minutes later, the German bagged his second goal.

James came up with the assist. The Blues graduate put the ball on the plate for Havertz to tap home. Thomas Tuchel’s side eventually sealed a 4-0 victory at Turf Moor.

A James Tarkowski error gifted Christian Pulisic with a goal in the 69th minute. The victory has taken the Blues six points clear of the fourth position in the league standings.

After a difficult run between December and January, they have now won three league games in a row. The availability of James is a huge boost for them in the run-in.

James was undoubtedly the stand-out performer for Chelsea before his hamstring injury. His attacking threat from the right wing-back position was missed in recent months.

He also offers more on the defensive scheme of things. James had 78 touches yesterday. He won six aerial and ground duels while making two clearances and one tackle.

Following yesterday’s goal contributions, James has now registered an impressive tally of six goals and seven assists from just 26 appearances for Chelsea this campaign.

James was substituted in the 70th minute against Burnley. He should be fancied to start in Chelsea’s next Premier League encounter at Norwich City in midweek.