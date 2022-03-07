Liverpool confirm major triple boost ahead of Inter game

Liverpool will be looking to book their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League when they take on Inter Milan at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon. The Reds boss has provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Roberto Firmino.

Matip was forced to miss Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over West Ham at the weekend due to illness. However, the centre-back has returned to full training and should be in contention to face Inter tomorrow night.

Thiago has missed Liverpool’s last three games in all competitions due to a hamstring injury. But the Spanish midfielder is also back in training with the rest of the first team squad so should return for the Champions League clash on Tuesday.

In a triple boost for the Merseysiders, Firmino could also be available again after overcoming a groin injury that’s kept him out since the first leg win at the San Siro last month.

Klopp says the trio will assessed today but expects Thiago and Matip to be ‘fine’ to face Inter. Firmino has been out for a little longer so Liverpool may decide not to rush him back too soon.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“I think all trained yesterday fully. I’m not sure yet what we make of that exactly, to be honest, because we have to see how they react. “So, Thiago was only a week out, probably will be fine but we have to wait for it. Joel was only three or four days I think, so he is fine, I would say. “With Bobby, it was longer out, it was [his] first session, so we have to see if we have to stress that or if it makes probably sense to give him just a few more days with proper training. “Because we obviously don’t train properly today, it’s a minus-one session, it’s tactical stuff, not high intensity and Bobby might need something else. We will see that. But they are all in training.”

So it looks like at least two players will be available for the second leg against Inter and Liverpool have no other injury issues to deal with, so Klopp has virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from.

The Reds head into the game after winning the first leg 2-0 in Italy so they’ll be confident of getting the job done at Anfield tomorrow night to book their place in the quarter-finals.