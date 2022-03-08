Expected Chelsea line-up vs Norwich City

Chelsea travel to Carrow Road for Thursday’s Premier League clash against Norwich City.

The Blues have won their last three top-flight games and should be favourites to beat Norwich, who are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings.

The London giants have a fine record against them, having won their last five league meetings including a thumping 7-0 win at Stamford Bridge back in October.

Here is how Chelsea could line up against Norwich:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy did not have the best of games against Burnley last weekend. His distribution was not up to the mark while he made an error in trying to punch the ball away. Luckily, Dwight McNeil fired his shot wide. Despite this, he should be an assured starter in goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga. He will be eyeing his 11th clean sheet of the league campaign.

Defence: Similar to Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah had an off-day in the opening half, but went unpunished due to Burnley’s lack of cutting edge. Andreas Christensen may replace him on the right side of a three-man defence. Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger should be assured starters for the remaining positions.

Reece James had a terrific impact on his first start in nearly 10 weeks. The England star showed no signs of rustiness after his hamstring injury, bagging a goal and an assist. He is expected to start at right wing-back. On the opposite end, Marcos Alonso could come in for Saul Niguez.

Niguez started in an unfamiliar left wing-back position on Saturday, and was caught out of position on multiple occasions. The Spaniard also lacked the attacking threat compared to James, delivering just one of his six attempted crosses. Alonso looks set to replace his compatriot.

Midfield: Tuchel has constantly chopped and changed his midfield options. Jorginho and N’Golo Kante started at the weekend before Mateo Kovacic replaced the latter. Kante has played the most among the trio since the winter break. The Frenchman could be given a breather.

Ziyech returns

Attack: Mount had a memorable game against the Canaries last time around as he scored his maiden career hat-trick. However, his form has been disappointing since his return from an ankle injury. He could be replaced by Hakim Ziyech. The £31.5m-rated star has scored in his last three league appearances.

Elsewhere, no changes are expected. Christian Pulisic delivered a superb cross for Kai Havertz’s opening goal at Turf Moor before scoring his own. He should keep his place alongside Havertz, who has flourished recently as the main striker. The German bagged a brace against Sean Dyche’s side.

Expected Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1) vs Norwich