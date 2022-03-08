Chelsea keen on signing Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez

Chelsea are interested in pulling of an audacious move to sign Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez this summer, Foot Mercato reports.

The Algeria international is currently in his fourth campaign with the Cityzens where he has excelled with 21 goals and seven assists across all competitions so far this season.

Despite the glowing statistics, there are doubts over his future at the Etihad Stadium. Mahrez’s contract expires in June 2023, and there has been no progress over a renewal.

Amidst this, it is claimed by Foot Mercato that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are considering summer bids for the 31-year-old. He could be available for between £25-33 million.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is eyeing an effective wide player, and Mahrez reportedly suits his requirements with his excellent track record in the Premier League.

Our view:

Mahrez has been a key player for Manchester City over the past four years. He has hit peak form this campaign with the best-ever scoring season of his career.

Despite this, there has been no progress over a new deal. It could be influenced by the fact that Mahrez has failed to nail down a regular starting role under manager Pep Guardiola.

In the Premier League this season, he has featured in 21 of the club’s 28 games. However, he has been largely in-and-out of the starting XI with an average of just 53 minutes per appearance.

This could urge him to pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere. While Paris Saint-Germain are a tempting option, the chance to stay in the English top-flight could be hard to turn down.

Chelsea have lacked the presence of a consistent goalscorer in their ranks for some time. Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz have recently impressed, but their form has generally been patchy.

Mahrez would be a quality acquisition for the club despite turning 31. The Blues are not averse to the idea of landing experienced stars with Thiago Silva being a prime example.

A lot of questions were raised when the 37-year-old joined the club two years ago, but he has been unquestionably their best-performing centre-back since his arrival.

Should Mahrez be available, Chelsea’s main stumbling block could be the investment. Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the club could prove a hindrance towards their summer plans.