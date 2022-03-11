Mason Mount shines in Chelsea’s 3-1 win at Norwich City

Mason Mount produced an impressive performance during Chelsea’s 3-1 Premier League win at Norwich City on Thursday night.

The Blues went into the game on a three-match winning league run. They made a perfect start with Trevoh Chalobah scoring in the third minute from a Mount corner.

In the 14th minute, Mount extended the club’s lead with a goal of his own. The England international unleashed a powerful shot towards the top right corner of Tim Krul’s net.

Mount had another excellent scoring chance after the break, but could not find a way past Krul. This did not prove costly in the end as the Blues secured a 3-1 victory.

The England star has struggled for form since his return from an ankle ligament injury. He squandered two golden scoring chances in the Carabao Cup final last month.

Hence, there has been criticism from some section of fans, but the performance against the Canaries should boost his confidence for the forthcoming run of matches.

Aside from his goal contributions, he registered 79 touches, five key passes and won four duels last night. The onus will now be on finding consistency over an extended period.

Chelsea have now won four straight Premier League games. They are eight points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal, though the Gunners have two games in hand to make up ground.

On Sunday, the Blues entertain Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. While the Magpies have been a bogey club for them in the past, they have won the previous three league meetings.

It could be a tricky challenge this time around with the Magpies flying high at the moment. The Tyneside outfit are unbeaten in the last nine league games, securing six wins in the process.

Mount has been backed by manager Thomas Tuchel with a regular starting role despite his inconsistent form. He should be an assured starter this weekend after his impressive showing last night.