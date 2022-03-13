[Teams] Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea entertain Newcastle United in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

It looks like Thomas Tuchel is going with a back four this afternoon with Malang Sarr starting at left-back. Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger also start for Chelsea with Thiago Silva given a rest.

Edouard Mendy starts in goal once again for the Blues while N’Golo Kante is recalled to line-up alongside Jorginho in midfield. That means Mateo Kovacic is the man to make way as he drops to the bench along with Saul Niguez.

Mason Mount keeps his place after scoring during Chelsea’s 3-1 win at Norwich City on Thursday night. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner also start once again for the West Londoners so Romelu Lukaku has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Hakim Ziyech is recalled to start this afternoon but Christian Pulisic, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have to make do with places on the bench.

As for Newcastle, Jacob Murphy starts in attack along with Chris Wood and Miguel Almiron. Allan Saint-Maximin and Dwight Gayle have to settle for places on the bench.

January signing Bruno Guimaraes keeps his place in midfield along with Sean Longstaff while Matt Targett also starts for the visitors. Dan Burn joins Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo in defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr; Jorginho, Kante, Mount; Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Silva, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Lukaku

Newcastle

Dúbravka, Manquillo, Schär, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almirón, Wood, Murphy

Subs: Darlow, Gillespie, Dummett, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Krafth, Gayle, De Bolle