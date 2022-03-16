[Teams] Lille vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea will be looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they face Lille in the second leg this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made some changes from the side that beat Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend but Edouard Mendy keeps his place between the sticks. Andreas Christensen also retains his place in Chelsea’s defence along with Antonio Rudiger.

However, Thiago Silva is recalled after being rested at the weekend while Cesar Azpilicueta is also given the green light to return from a knock. Therefore, Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah drop to the bench.

Marcos Alonso is back in the Chelsea starting eleven while Mateo Kovacic is recalled to line-up alongside N’Golo Kante and Jorginho in the middle of the park. The Croatian was on the bench at the weekend but is back in the side tonight.

Kai Havertz keeps his place up front after scoring the winner against Newcastle last time out. Therefore, Romelu Lukaku must settle for a place on the bench once again with the Belgian international appearing to have lost his first team place lately.

Christian Pulusic is given a recall by Tuchel this evening to support Havertz in attack. Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech drop to the bench along with Mason Mount. The trio are joined among the substitutes by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kenedy.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Lille

Jardim, Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo, Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson, Yilmaz, David

Subs: Grbic, Raux, Ben Arfa, Lihadji, Gomes, Weah, Zhegrova, Onana, Bradaric

Chelsea

Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Chalobah, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale