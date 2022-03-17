Jorginho impresses for Chelsea in Champions League win at Lille

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho produced an impressive display against Lille during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

The Blues went into the game with a 2-0 lead from the home leg, but the deficit was reduced by Lille in the 38th minute. Burak Yilmaz scored from the penalty spot.

An accidental handball from Jorginho led to the spot-kick, but he quickly made amends. Seconds before half-time, he delivered a terrific pass for Christian Pulisic, who steered his shot into the net from a tight angle.

The goal was crucial for Chelsea, given the tie was hanging in the balance. In the second half, they had better control of proceedings. Cesar Azpilicueta made it 2-1 from a Mason Mount cross in the 71st minute.

There were several stand-out performers during the game, but Jorginho definitely deserves special praise after redeeming himself for the early penalty conceded.

Just like against Newcastle United on Sunday, the Italian delivered another beautifully disguised assist, but he was also impressive with his overall ground work.

The former Napoli star won seven out of 10 ground duels attempted. He misplaced just three passes over 74 minutes while winning four tackles in the process.

The 30-year-old has had a mixed opinion among Chelsea fans, but he has definitely stepped up his game since Thomas Tuchel was appointed manager last year.

He has been prone to the occasional error such as the one against Manchester United, but he continues to remain a key player at the heart of the Blues’ midfield.

Him and N’Golo Kante were hugely instrumental in the club’s stunning run to the Champions League final last term before they outclassed Manchester City with a 1-0 win.

It will take another big effort from the duo as the Blues look to become the second team after Real Madrid to defend their Champions League title in the modern era.