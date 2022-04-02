[Teams] Chelsea vs Brentford: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea will be eyeing a sixth-straight Premier League win when they entertain Brentford at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from the side that beat Middlesbrough in the FA Cup before the international break. Edouard Mendy keeps his place between the sticks with Kepa once again on the bench.

Cesar Azpilicueta also keeps his place on the right side of the Chelsea defence while Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva marshal the back line. Andreas Christensen is only named on the bench this afternoon and Reece James is also only deemed fit enough for a sub role having recently returned from injury.

Malang Sarr also has to settle for a place among the Chelsea substitutes with Marcos Alonso occupying the left-back position. N’Golo Kante is recalled to start in midfield with Ruben Loftus-Cheek keeping his place. It means Jorginho, Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic have to make-do with places on the bench.

Mason Mount is selected to start for the Blues today, as is Hakim Ziyech so Ross Barkley misses out once again. Timo Werner supports Kai Havertz in the Chelsea attack so Romelu Lukaku has to settle for a places among the substitutes.

Christian Pulisic isn’t involved in the squad today following his exploits with the United States during the international break. Callum Hudson-Odoi is ruled out with a calf injury.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney is the dangerman up front while Christian Eriksen continues his sensational comeback with another start at Stamford Bridge today. Christian Nørgaard also starts for the Bees in west London.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Kepa, James, Christensen, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Lukaku

Brentford

Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Roerslev, Janelt, Nørgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo; Toney.

Subs: Canos, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Jorgensen, Fosu, Baptiste, Sorensen, Fernandez.