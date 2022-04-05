Arsenal confirm Kieran Tierney will undergo knee surgery

Arsenal have confirmed Kieran Tierney is set to undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Tierney missed Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night. The defender completed the full ninety minutes in both of Scotland’s friendlies against Poland and Austria during the international break.

However, the left-back complained of knee pain at training late last week after returning to London Colney. Tierney saw a specialist today who confirmed the 24-year-old requires surgery with the procedure set to take place in London over the coming days.

A clearer timescale for his recovery will be known after surgery but Arsenal expect Tierney to miss the rest of the season.

The Gunners also provided an update on Thomas Partey today after he was forced off during the second half against Palace on Monday night. Arsenal have confirmed Partey aggravated an old thigh injury and will now be assessed to determine the full extent of the issue.

Takehiro Tomiyasu wasn’t involved once again during Arsenal’s loss at Selhurst Park. The Japan international has been nursing a calf injury and the North Londoners don’t expect him to resume full training until after the trip to St Mary’s in 11 days time.

That means Tomiyasu will remain on the sidelines for Arsenal’s upcoming games against Brighton and Southampton but could return for a crucial double-header against Chelsea and Man Utd.

An update on Arsenal.com said:

Kieran Tierney

Left knee. Kieran felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday, March 31. Further assessments and scans have confirmed that Kieran has damaged his left knee. A specialist consultation took place on Tuesday, and as a result of further discussions with Kieran and our medical team, it has been decided that Kieran requires surgery to his knee. This procedure will take place in London in the forthcoming days. Kieran’s rehabilitation programme will start immediately after his surgery, at which stage a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale. However, it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season. Thomas Partey

Right thigh. Thomas is currently being assessed ahead of the weekend after aggravating his thigh during Monday night’s match at Crystal Palace. Takehiro Tomiyasu

Left calf. Takehiro is making progress in his recovery from a muscle injury to his left calf, which he sustained in February. Takehiro had successfully recovered from a muscle injury sustained to his right calf in January. It is hoped Takehiro will be back in full training after the match at Southampton on Saturday, April 16.

Tierney’s injury will be a huge blow to Mikel Arteta as his absence was sorely felt against Palace last night. Nuno Tavares looked out of his depth and was at fault for both the opening goals so it would be a big risk to rely on him at left-back for the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal will now be praying that Partey’s injury isn’t serious as it would be another hammer blow to their top four hopes if he was ruled out for a significant period.