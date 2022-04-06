Luis Diaz stars for Liverpool in Champions League win at Benfica

Luis Diaz produced a superb performance during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final yesterday.

The Reds went into the game as firm favourites and managed to open the scoring after just 17 minutes. Ibrahima Konate scored with a free header in the box.

In the 34th minute, Liverpool doubled their advantage. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s raking pass was headed across goal by Diaz. Sadio Mane had a simple tap-in.

Shortly after the interval, Benfica pulled one goal back through the impressive Darwin Nunez. Konate was completely at fault after missing an easy interception.

The Portuguese outfit tried to push for the equaliser, but Liverpool eventually restored their two-goal lead through Diaz, three minutes before stoppage time.

Diaz was handed possession after a deflection via Nicolas Otamendi. The Colombian star rounded the advancing goalkeeper before slotting into an empty net.

With the 3-1 win on the road, the Merseyside giants are in pole position to progress to the last four of the Champions League and could be favourites to lift the title.

Diaz only arrived from Porto towards the end of January, but has already made a huge mark on the proceedings. He got the nod over Diogo Jota in the XI yesterday.

Aside from his goal contributions, he was superb with his distribution, completing 35 of his 38 passes. He won seven duels in the process while also managing three take-ons.

The 25-year-old was guilty of squandering one big chance, but made up for the same with a terrific attacking performance. The winter signing was pivotal for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After back-to-back substitute appearances in the Champions League, Diaz made the most of his start yesterday, and should fancy his chances of featuring from the off at Anfield.

Prior to that, Liverpool have a potential Premier League title decider at Manchester City this weekend. The Reds are just one point behind the league leaders. Diaz could continue on the left wing.