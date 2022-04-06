[Teams] Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from the starting eleven that suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at home to Brentford at the weekend. Edouard Mendy keeps his place between the sticks so Kepa has to settle for a place on the bench.

Andreas Christensen is recalled to start in what appears to be a back three for Chelsea as Tuchel ditches the back four system he deployed at the weekend. Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger keep their places alongside Christensen.

Cesar Azpilicueta switches to the left wing-back role as Reece James comes in on the right after recently returning to full fitness. Jorginho is recalled to start in the Chelsea midfield alongside N’Golo Kante to Ruben Loftus-Cheek drops out. Mateo Kovacic and Saul Niguez also have to settle for a place among the substitutes this evening.

Mason Mount keeps his place as he starts in attack with Hakim Ziyech making way. Timo Werner also drops to the bench with Christian Pulisic recalled after being rested against Brentford.

Kai Havertz leads the line up front for Chelsea again so Romelu Lukaku must make-do with a place among the substitutes for tonight’s huge game.

As for Madrid, Karim Benzema starts up front along with Vinicius Junior. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Ernesto Valverde and Casemiro all start in midfield for the Spanish giants so Edouardo Camavinga has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Kovacic, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr

Real Madrid

Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Subs: Lunin, Toni, Vallejo, Nacho, Asensio, Marcelo, Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga.