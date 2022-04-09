[Teams] Southampton vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from St Mary’s

Chelsea travel to St Mary’s for Saturday’s Premier League encounter against Southampton.

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from the side that were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League tie in midweek. However, Edouard Mendy keeps his place between the sticks despite his mistake which led to the third Madrid goal.

Andreas Christensen also keeps his place in the Chelsea defence along with Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger so Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah have to settle for places on the bench this afternoon.

Marcos Alonso is recalled to start on the left flank so Cesar Azpilicueta makes way. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is given a chance to impress while Mateo Kovacic is recalled to line-up alongside N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park. Jorginho and Reece James drop to the Chelsea bench.

Mason Mount keeps his place in attack while Kai Havertz also retains his place after getting on the scoresheet against Madrid. Romelu Lukaku isn’t involved after being ruled out through injury.

Timo Werner is given a recall by Tuchel so Christian Pulisic drops out to join Hakim Ziyech and Ross Barkley among the subs.

As for Southampton, Che Adams starts in attack along with Stuart Armstrong. James Ward-Prowse will also be looking to impress for the hosts while Kyle Walker-Peters starts in defence once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Southampton

Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Adams

Subs: Stephens, Redmond, Caballero, Perraud, Smallbone, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Valery

Chelsea

Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Kepa, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech