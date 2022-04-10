Arsenal eyeing summer deal for James Maddison

Arsenal could make an approach for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison this summer, a report from The Sun claims.

The Gunners were heavily linked with the England star during last summer’s transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The club prioritised a permanent deal for Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

Odegaard has been a key player from the number 10 role for Arsenal this term, but The Sun reports that the hierarchy could make a formal move for Maddison at the end of the current campaign.

Maddison will enter the final two years of his Leicester contract this summer. While the Foxes are not looking to sell him, a fee of around £60 million could tempt them to consider his departure.

The Gunners could face stiff competition from rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the player’s pursuit.

Our view:

Maddison has made gradual improvement during his four years at Leicester. He is currently enjoying his best-ever campaign for the Foxes with 13 goals and eight assists from 42 appearances.

The 25-year-old has predominantly featured from the attacking midfield role this season similar to Odegaard, but has created more big chances in the Premier League than the Norwegian.

Odegaard, who is two years younger, should only get better with experience, but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could be eyeing more competition for places ahead of next season.

Emile Smith Rowe has played in the number 10 position previously, but his future could lie on the left wing where he has been most effective with seven goals and two assists this term.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will make a huge outlay on Maddison’s services. Their main priority for the summer could be on bolstering the centre-forward department.

The lack of genuine goalscoring striker in the squad could see the Gunners miss out on Champions League football next term at the expense of Spurs, who are flying at the moment.

It won’t be a surprise if their north London rivals manage to lure Maddison owing to this.