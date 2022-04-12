Arsenal join Man Utd in race to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves

Arsenal could go head-to-head with Manchester United in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer, The Sun reports.

The Portugal international has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, but now appears to be eyeing a big challenge elsewhere.

He will enter the final two years of his contract this summer. Wolves are braced for his potential exit, having identified Benfica B’s Martim Neto as a possible replacement.

United are being fancied to pursue Neves if Erik ten Hag becomes their manager, but they are set to face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Barcelona.

Our view:

Neves has had another top campaign in the Premier League. The 25-year-old has been solid defensively for the Midlands outfit, winning 2.3 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game.

He has also chipped in with four goals and two assists, all coming in winning situations for Bruno Lage’s side.

Hence, the transfer interest in him in unsurprising. Both Arsenal and United are eyeing a solid defensive midfielder, and Neves could be an ideal signing this summer.

The Portuguese is said to be eyeing European football, but it remains to be seen whether he would join either club if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

As things stand, Barcelona appear in the best position to sign Neves, but there is a conundrum as he may not be assured a regular starting role with the Catalan giants.

It is unclear how much he would cost, but Lage recently said that he is valued at £100 million. The figure does not appear realistic as his contract expires in two years.

Wolves are not in a strong position to negotiate at the moment, and may have to accept a much lesser fee, particularly if Neves has no plans of extending his stay.