[Teams] Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Chelsea travel to the Spanish capital for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has made just one change from the side that thrashed Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend. Reece James is recalled after being rested for the trip to St Mary’s with Andreas Christensen the man to make way.

Edouard Mendy keeps his place in goal for Chelsea once again while Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger marshal the backline. Marcos Alonso keeps his place on the left after scoring against the Saints last time out.

N’Golo Kante starts once again in the Chelsea midfield and is joined by Mateo Kovacic. Ruben Loftus-Cheek retains his place in the starting eleven after impressing at the weekend so Jorginho has to make-do with a place on the bench this evening.

Mason Mount is rewarded with another start in Chelsea’s attack after he scored twice against Southampton while Timo Werner is given another chance to impress after his excellent performance at the weekend.

Kai Havertz leads the line up front in the absence of Romelu Lukaku so the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have to make do with places among the Chelsea substitutes.

As for Madrid, the dangerman is Karim Benzema and the Blues will want to keep the Frenchman quiet after his hat-trick in the first leg at Stamford Bridge. Vinicius Junior supports Benzema in attack with Gareth Bale on the bench.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos once again start in midfield alongside Casemiro while Ferland Mendy returns in defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Real Madrid

Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Subs: Lunin, Toni Fuidias, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Lucas, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga, Rafa Martin

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Werner, Mount, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Christensen, Jorginho, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Vale