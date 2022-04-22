Man Utd star Paul Pogba ruled out for the rest of the season

Manchester United will be looking to get back on track with a positive result against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of several players.

The interim Man Utd manager confirmed a major blow with the news that Paul Pogba is unlikely to play again this season. The midfielder limped off during the first half of United’s loss at Liverpool after suffering a calf injury and it was initially hoped he would only be out for a couple of games.

However, scans have shown more extensive damage and doctors have indicated Pogba will be out for around four weeks, which means the Frenchman is highly unlikely to play again this season.

There is better news regarding three other important Man Utd players ahead of the trip to Arsenal. Raphael Varane has missed United’s last four games due to a muscle injury but the Frenchman was given the green light to resume training with the rest of the first team on Thursday and is available to face the Gunners.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also back in training yesterday after missing the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool following the tragic death of his newborn son. Rangnick says the Portuguese superstar is available again so could start against Arsenal.

Ronaldo returns

Scott McTominay was an unused substitute at Anfield after making his return from a foot injury so is also back in contention for a starting spot against Arsenal tomorrow afternoon.

Rangnick is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying:

“Scott McTominay will be back and fit to play, he has beein training with us and he will train today, he will be available for the game, the same is true with Raphael Varane. Cristiano Ronaldo is available again, he’s been training with us. “All of the others are still injured plus Paul Pogba. Paul, as it seems, with the scan we did the day before yesterday, it is very likely he will not play until the end of the season again. “The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover and obviously the last game is the end of May. I don’t think it is very likely he will be able to play again [this season].”

Edinson Cavani remains on the sidelines with a calf injury that he sustained during the March international break while Fred is also out of the trip to London due to a groin injury.

Luke Shaw is facing a race against time to play again this season after undergoing surgery to remove bolts from his ankle, so he’ll miss the Arsenal game along with Cavani, Pogba and Fred.

Manchester United head into the weekend action sitting sixth in the table – three points adrift of Arsenal and Tottenham – so they desperately need a positive result at the Emirates to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top four.