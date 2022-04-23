Chelsea vs West Ham preview | team news | how to stream

Chelsea will be aiming to return to winning ways when they entertain London rivals West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues slumped to a disappointing 4-2 defeat at home to Arsenal on Wednesday night. Thomas Tuchel was hugely critical of his players after the game so he’ll be wanting a response against the Hammers tomorrow.

Chelsea head into the game sitting just two points clear of Arsenal following their win over Man Utd earlier today. However, the West Londoners have two games in hand so can cement 3rd place with victory at the Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

West Ham make the short trip across London sitting seventh in the Premier League table after being held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley last weekend which all but ended their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

David Moyes will be hoping for an improved performance tomorrow ahead of the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

Team News

Chelsea will still be without Mateo Kovacic as the midfielder continues to recover from an ankle injury that kept him out of the defeat to Arsenal.

Antonio Rudiger is also expected to miss out with a minor groin injury while Callum Hudson-Odoi is still working his way back from a calf injury that’s hampered him lately.

Ben Chilwell remains on the sidelines with a knee injury that’s kept him out since late last year but Andreas Christensen should be available despite picking up a knock in midweek.

As for West Ham, Kurt Zouma won’t feature against his former club as he’s still nursing an ankle injury while Issa Diop is also still out with his own ankle complaint.

Angelo Obgbonna remains on the treatment table with a long-term knee injury but otherwise David Moyes has no other injury problems to deal with.

How to watch/stream

Chelsea versus West Ham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Those who don’t have a subscription may have to wait to watch official highlights after the game. However, some fans could choose to watch the match live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off. There are always streams being posted on social media so they are easy to find – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Expected Line-ups

Chelsea:Mendy; James, Chalobah, Silva, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante; Mount, Ziyech; Havertz, Werner

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Rice, Cresswell; Bowen, Fornals, Soucek, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Prediction

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: The Blues were well below their best against Arsenal and Tuchel will be demanding more from his players tomorrow. Chelsea’s home form has been disappointing lately so this is an opportunity for them to get back on track.

West Ham can be a dangerous side and will cause Chelsea problems. However, understandably, they’ve probably got one eye on their Europa League semi-final on Thursday so we can see the hosts clinching all three points tomorrow.