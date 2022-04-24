[Teams] Chelsea vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea will be aiming to return to winning ways when they entertain London rivals West Ham United at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made some changes from the side that lost to Arsenal in midweek but Edouard Mendy is among those to keep their place as he starts in goal once again. Cesar Azpilicueta starts for Chelsea along with Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen as Antonio Rudiger misses out through injury.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek keeps his place along with N’Golo Kante but Jorginho is recalled to start in midfield. Marcos Alonso starts on the left flank for Chelsea so Malang Sarr and Kenedy have to settle for places on the bench.

Kai Havertz is given a recall to lead the line up front for the Blues so Romelu Lukaku drops to the bench after his disappointing performance in midweek. Timo Werner and Mason Mount keep their places in the Chelsea attack so Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have to make do with substitute roles today.

As for West Ham, they’ve rested a number of key players ahead of their Europa League semi-final first leg. Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are among those to be given a rest.

Mark Noble lines-up in midfield along with Tomas Soucek while Arthur Masuaku and Pablo Fornals also start for the Hammers today. Andriy Yarmolenko is supported by Said Benrahma in attack for the visitors with Manuel Lanzini named on the bench.

Aaron Cresswell starts in defence for West Ham along with Craig Dawson and Ben Johnson.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Lukaku, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul Niguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr

West Ham

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Noble, Masuaku, Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Subs: Areola, Alese, Fredericks, Kral, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Vlasic, Antonio