Man Utd team news: Sancho & Maguire out of Chelsea game

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and the interim Man Utd boss has provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on several players.

Unfortunately, Rangnick confirmed a fresh double injury blow with the news that Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho will both miss the visit of Chelsea tomorrow night. Maguire has picked up a minor knee injury which has kept him out of training recently while Sancho has been ruled out due to tonsillitis.

Paul Pogba will also be missing for United when Chelsea come to town tomorrow night. The French international suffered a calf injury during the defeat to Liverpool last week and is facing a race against time to play again this season.

Edinson Cavani hasn’t featured for Manchester United since picking up a calf injury while away with Uruguay during the international break last month. The striker is hoping to resume training on Friday but won’t be available to take on Chelsea on Thursday night.

United will also still be without the services of Luke Shaw as the full-back is unlikely to play again this campaign having undergone a minor knee operation earlier this month.

Fred hasn’t been available recently due to a hip problem and Rangnick confirmed today that the Brazilian international is still not ready to return against Chelsea tomorrow night.

The Manchester United boss also cast doubt over the availability of Aaron Wan-Bissaka due to an unspecified issue, so the Red Devils have mounting injury problems ahead of the game.

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

Fred is unfortunately not yet available. He tried to train yesterday but after training I had a long conversation with him and he just told me that he doesn’t feel fully fit, he’s not at 100 per cent, and with a player like Fred who’s always committed to give his very best, I don’t think it makes sense, with the muscular injury that he had, to play him too early, because that would mean we take the risk of a re-injury and this is something that I don’t want to do. So he won’t be available unfortunately tomorrow. And apart from that we have Harry Maguire who is not available. He has some issues with his knee, not a big thing – some niggle in his knee. He hasn’t been training, neither yesterday or today. Paul obviously, Fred, Edinson, Luke Shaw and Jadon – Jadon is ill, he has tonsillitis since yesterday, couldn’t train today and will also be not available tomorrow. Well, he [Cavani] should be back in training on Friday, so the day after the Chelsea game, according to the team doctor, and then we will have to see, He has been out for quite some time now but according to our team doctor he should be back in training on Friday.” We have quite a few players missing tomorrow and one or two still with question marks so we will have to wait and see until tomorrow to see if, for example, Aaron Wan-Bissaka can play.

Manchester United have no other injury concerns to worry about following the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday. Scott McTominay made his return to the starting eleven at the Emirates after recovering from a foot injury and he’ll be available again tomorrow.

Raphael Varane also came through the game against Arsenal unscathed having recovered from a muscle problem so the Frenchman is expected to keep his place in defence against Chelsea.

United head into the game tomorrow sitting sixth in the Premier League table – six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal who have a game in hand – so the Red Devils have to win tomorrow if they’re to retain any hopes of finishing in the top four.