[Teams] Man Utd vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford tonight.

Ralf Rangnick has made just one enforced change from the side that lost to Arsenal last weekend with Marcus Rashford handed a recall in attack. Jadon Sancho is the man to make way for Man Utd as he’s been ruled out due to illness.

David De Gea starts in goal once again while Victor Lindelof lines-up alongside Raphael Varane in the middle of defence with Harry Maguire ruled out. Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot keep their places in the full-back positions for Man Utd in the absence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.

Nemanja Matic partners Scott McTominay in midfield for the Red Devils with Paul Pogba and Fred still missing. Anthony Elanga keeps his place in attack along with Bruno Fernandes while Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line up front once again for Manchester United.

As for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has made two changes from the side that beat West Ham. Antonio Rudiger is fit to return in defence so Trevoh Chalobah drops to the bench. Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta keep their places in the back three.

Reece James is fit to return to the starting eleven so Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes way. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho line-up in the middle of the park for Chelsea tonight in the absence of Mateo Kovacic – who remains injured.

Marcos Alonso keeps his place along with Mason Mount while Timo Werner once again supports Kai Havertz in attack. That means Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku have to settle for places among the Chelsea substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; McTominay, Matic; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson, Heaton, Fernandez, Jones, Hannibal, Mata, Garnacho, Bailly, Shoretire.

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku