[Teams] West Ham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal will be looking to tighten their grip on fourth place with a win at West Ham this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that beat Manchester United last weekend with Ben White among those dropping out. The centre-back has been ruled out of the game due to a hamstring issue so Rob Holding is recalled to start alongside Gabriel.

Arsenal’s number one goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale keeps his place between the sticks and Takehiro Tomiyasu is recalled to start his first game in three months after recovering from a calf injury. Cedric Soares makes way for the Japan international.

Nuno Tavares continues at left-back in the absence of Kieran Tierney while Mohamed Elneny is given another start in midfield after impressing over the last two games. Thomas Partey remains on the sidelines but Granit Xhaka keeps his place in midfield.

Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal side again today while Bukayo Saka is fit to start after making a swift recovery from a thigh problem that forced him off against Man Utd last weekend.

Gabriel Martinelli is recalled to start in attack this afternoon so Emile Smith Rowe makes way. Eddie Nketiah keeps his place to start up front for the Gunners meaning Alexandre Lacazette has to make do with a place on the bench alongside Nicolas Pepe.

As for West Ham, they’ve named a strong side with David Moyes resisting temptation to rest all of his key men ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg. Kurt Zouma starts in defence along with Aaron Cresswell while Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen also start for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Cresswell, Fredericks; Noble, Rice; Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma; Bowen

Subs: Yarmolenko, Antonio, Vlasic, Areola, Diop, Masuaku, Soucek, Kral, Alese

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Leno, Cedric, Kirk, Swanson, Lokonga, Oulad M’hand, Smith Rowe, Pape, Lacazette.