Rob Holding impresses in Arsenal’s Premier League win at West Ham

Arsenal defender Rob Holding produced a stand-out performance during the club’s 2-1 Premier League win at West Ham United on Sunday.

The Gunners reclaimed their fourth spot in the league standings with a victory over the Hammers on the road, but they had to do it the hard way.

Rob Holding put the Gunners ahead in the 38th minute with a header from a corner, but Jarrod Bowen pulled West Ham level before the interval.

Arsenal eventually bagged the lead for a second time in the 54th minute from a Gabriel Magalhaes header, but had to fight it out for the victory.

The Hammers did not have any clear-cut chances in the second half, but the Gunners needed to show a strong defensive resolve to secure the win.

Holding, who had come in for the injured Ben White, was undoubtedly the stand-out performer. The 26-year-old was rock-solid at the back with seven clearances.

He also won 100 per cent of his duels (8/8) and two tackles while making three key blocks. One of those denied Said Benrahma a clear scoring opportunity in the first half.

It was a perfect return to the starting line-up for Holding, who bagged his maiden Premier League goal of his career. He was also adjudged the man of the match.

The victory has seen the Gunners return to the fourth spot on the table, two points ahead of Tottenham. They are scheduled to host Leeds United next weekend.

White missed the east London trip with a tight hamstring, and it remains to be seen whether the England international will recover in time to face the Whites.

The Gunners are already missing key players in Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey after injuries, and they can ill-afford another setback for the final four games.

Holding has offered manager Mikel Arteta with the assurance with top displays against Chelsea and West Ham lately. He should be up for the challenge if White is sidelined.