[Teams] Chelsea vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made three changes from the side that lost to Everton last weekend but goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is among the players who keep their places as he lines-up between the sticks once again.

The Chelsea back three remains unchanged as well with Cesar Azpilicueta keeping his place alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger. Andreas Christensen is back in the squad but he has to make-do with a place on the bench alongside Trevoh Chalobah.

With Jorginho joining N’Golo Kante on the sidelines, Mateo Kovacic is recalled to line-up alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the middle of the park. Saul Niguez is also named among the Chelsea substitutes this afternoon.

Reece James keeps his place in the right wing-back position while Marcos Alonso occupies the opposite flank. Tuchel has made some changes in attack with Romelu Lukaku handed a recall. The Belgian international supports Timo Werner with Kai Havertz dropping to the bench.

Christian Pulisic is also recalled to start this afternoon meaning Mason Mount joins Hakim Ziyech on the bench.

As for Wolves, Joao Moutinho starts alongside Ruben Neves in midfield. Pedro Neto supports Raul Jimenez up front with Trincao among the substitutes. Connor Coady marshals the defence while Jose Sa starts in goal for the visitors once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr

Wolves

Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait Nouri, Pedro Neto, Jimenez

Subs: Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Gomes, Hwang, Cundle