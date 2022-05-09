Arsenal exploring summer deal for Raheem Sterling

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling this summer, according to The Telegraph.

The north London giants are currently on course to qualify for the Champions League, and this should boost their prospects of landing high-profile players.

Sterling has been linked with Arsenal for a while, and The Telegraph reports that manager Mikel Arteta is prepared to make him the focal point of the club’s attack.

The England star has yet to make a decision over his future, but could be sold by City this summer in case he has no plans of signing a new contract beyond June 2023.

Our view:

Sterling made an indifferent start to his City career, but has found consistency over the past few seasons to become one of the most sought-after attacking players.

Despite this, he could be eyeing a fresh challenge this summer, considering he has not been able to cement a consistent starting role at City over the past 18 months.

The Gunners could be an ideal destination for him. The club are yearning for more experience in their attack, and Sterling would fit into different positions with ease.

He can effectively play on the right and left wing while also leading the line when required. Sterling has 16 goals and seven assists from 45 appearances this campaign.

Champions League football will be essential to luring him, and the Gunners are currently on course to end their five-year exile from the elite European club competition.

They are presently four points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur with three games to play, and can seal their Champions League berth by beating Spurs on Thursday.

Arteta has done an excellent job in building a young squad together, and the next step will be to pursue a few marquee signings that can take the club to the next level.

Sterling is one of the players in that bracket and the Gunners’ chances of signing him this summer could also be enhanced by Arteta’s relationship with the forward.

Arteta was previously City’s assistant for three years, and played a key role in improving Sterling’s finishing, having worked closely with him on the training pitch.