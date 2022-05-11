[Teams] Leeds vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea will look to tighten their grip on third place with a win over relegation-threatened Leeds United at Elland Road this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from the side that were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolves at the weekend. Number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy keeps his place between the sticks while Antonio Rudiger is also retained in the back three this evening.

However, there are two changes in Chelsea’s defence with Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen recalled. Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta drop to the bench and are rested ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

Jorginho is passed fit to return in midfield after recovering from a knock but N’Golo Kante remains on the sidelines. Mateo Kovacic keeps his place alongside Jorginho in the middle of the park so it’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek who makes way.

Reece James starts once again on the right flank for Chelsea while Marcos Alonso occupies the left wing-back role. Christian Pulisic keeps his place in attack while Mason Mount is recalled after being on the bench at the weekend.

Romelu Lukaku leads the line up front for Chelsea tonight so Kai Havertz remains on the bench along with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

As for Leeds, Rodrigo is recalled to start in attack along with Dan James and Raphinha. Jack Harrison also starts for the hosts while Kalvin Phillips anchors the midfield once again.

Liam Cooper returns to the starting eleven with Luke Ayling suspended following his dismissal against Arsenal at the weekend.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leeds

Meslier, Cooper, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Phillips, Bate, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klick, Gray, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Chelsea

Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Silva, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Werner, Ziyech