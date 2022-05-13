Mikel Arteta confirms injury blow for Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed an injury blow for Gabriel Magalhaes following the club’s disappointing 3-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners had the chance to qualify for the Champions League with a victory last night, but failed to grab the opportunity after a mixed performance away from home.

Spurs opened the scoring for Spurs with a 22nd-minute penalty. In the 33rd minute, the Gunners went down to 10 men after Rob Holding received his second yellow card.

Kane, who converted the spot kick, doubled the scores for Spurs before the break. Heung-min Son put the game beyond Arsenal’s sight, scoring right after the interval.

It was a forgettable night for Arteta’s side and things became worse as Gabriel was taken off with an injury.

Following the loss, Arteta could not reveal the exact nature of the setback, but acknowledged that the Brazilian is not someone to come off for the slightest of concerns.

The Spaniard added that the £27 million-rated star has picked up a ‘muscular problem’ and will be assessed.

He told Arsenal.com: “I don’t know. Gabi is normally not a player who wants to or asks to come off the pitch, he felt something and hopefully it’s not much, because having Rob out and Ben with no training sessions, obviously we are really short in that position. It’s a muscular problem, and we’ll have to assess him.”

Despite the defeat, the Gunners are still fourth in the league standings, one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. They may need to win their final two games of the season.

A Monday night trip to Newcastle United will provide a huge test of their Champions League credentials with the potential absence of two central defenders.

Ben White, who was an unused substitute last night, could come in central defence. He may be partnered by Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has played as the left centre-back for Japan.

Following the Magpies clash, the Gunners face Everton at home. It could be another tricky encounter, particularly if the Toffees are still in a relegation battle.