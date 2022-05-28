Man Utd considering move for N’Golo Kante



Manchester United are considering an approach for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, The Guardian reports.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba due to leave at the expiry of their contracts (June 30).

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong has been mentioned as a top target in recent weeks, but a deal seems unlikely with the Dutchman keen on playing Champions League football next term.

It is now reported by The Guardian that United are interested in signing Kante and are keen to know whether the midfielder would be sold by the Blues during the next transfer window.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has previously revealed his intention to keep Kante. The Blues are also reluctant to lose him, but have a big decision to make if United lodge a suitable offer.

Our view:

United previously signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea in the summer of 2017. The Serbian made a bright start to his Red Devils career, but his limited mobility became a concern in the long run.

With Kante, his work rate has never been a problem. However, United should still be wary of spending big on the 31-year-old, considering his worrying injury record over the past few seasons.

The World Cup winner has missed nearly 50 competitive games since the 2019/2020 campaign. He has still produced stand-out displays, but the frequency has reduced over the last 12 months.

The midfielder has averaged an identical number of tackles in the last two seasons, but his interceptions have gone down. He managed just 1.2 interceptions per game last term, nearly half less than (2) in 2020/21.

Hence, he has experienced a dip in his performance levels, but would still be a top signing for United. However, the Red Devils should not make a huge outlay with his fitness issues and chances of regression.

Kante is set to enter the final year of his Chelsea contract this summer. He is valued at £45 million by Transfermarkt, but could be prised away for less at the current phase of his career.