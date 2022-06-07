Arsenal close to signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma



Arsenal are on the cusp of signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to Calciomercato.

The Gunners are on the search for a new midfielder this summer, and it has been reported that Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is the prime transfer target.

However, Calciomercato claim that Bissouma is also on Arsenal’s radar. The Mali international is reportedly destined to play for the Gunners next season.

Our view:

Bissouma has been long linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. At the beginning of last year, Arsenal reportedly made contact with his representative.

The 25-year-old was also deemed to prefer the Gunners over any other Premier League club, but a transfer never materialised in January or the summer (2021).

The north London giants appear back in the race to sign him, but a move could depend on whether the club are prioritising a genuine holding midfielder.

Bissouma is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He was very impressive last season with 2.9 tackles and 1.9 interceptions per game.

Brighton have been reluctant to lose him in recent years, but the scenario has changed. With just 12 months left on his contract, they are bound to cash in on him.

He is valued at £31.5 million by Transfermarkt, and could be prised away for around that figure. The big question remains whether the Gunners are keen.

Tielemans seems the priority target for them. The Belgian can play in different midfield roles, but also possesses the creativity in the final third of the pitch.

He made 10 goal contributions in the league last term. We don’t see the Gunners pursuing more than one midfielder, particularly after Mohamed Elneny’s new deal.

The Gunners also have other priorities for the summer. A couple of marquee strikers could be pursued while a left-back could be signed amid Kieran Tierney’s injury woes.