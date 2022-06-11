Arsenal enter race to sign Giovanni Simeone

Arsenal have joined Juventus in the race to sign Giovanni Simeone during this summer’s transfer window, Tuttomercatoweb reports.

The Gunners will be aiming to bolster their frontline ahead of next season, and there is the possibility that they could pursue more than one centre-forward.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus has been regularly linked in recent weeks, but Tuttomercatoweb claim that Arsenal are planning to ‘swoop’ for Simeone.

The Argentina international is expected to be signed by Hellas Verona permanently for €10 million (£8.5m) following his successful loan stint from Cagliari last season.

The Serie A outfit are then prepared to sell him for €20m (£17m). Arsenal have been tipped to make an approach, but could face direct competition from Juventus.

Our view:

Arsenal are determined to bolster their centre-forward department this summer. Alexandre Lacazette recently left on a free transfer while Eddie Nketiah’s deal expires on June 30.

If the club can’t make a breakthrough over a new contract with Nketiah, they could find themselves without a senior marksman. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if they spend on more than one striker.

Simeone had a productive campaign in Serie A last term with 17 goals and six assists. The 26-year-old excelled with his finishing, but also impressed with his aerial ability.

He is not a physically dominating striker at 180cm, but can pose a threat in the box. He also works hard defensively for his team, and would be an upgrade on Lacazette.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest, but it remains to be seen whether there is any truth. With Juventus involved, the speculation could be agent-driven to invite an offer from the Bianconeri.

We have seen the likes of Vlahovic and Manuel Locatelli prefer to stay in Serie A with Juventus rather than moving to the Premier League with the Gunners. It could be a similar repeat with Simeone.