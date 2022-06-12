Liverpool’s suffer major setback in Gavi pursuit

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Gavi in the last few months. The Reds though, are close to missing out on the chance to sign the 17-year-old. Gavi’s agents are close to reaching an agreement with FC Barcelona over a new contract, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also confirmed the fact Barca want Gavi to continue at the club. As cited by Romano, Laporta said:

“We are very close to reaching an agreement with Gavi to extend his contract” “We are optimistic about the renewal of Gavi. We want him to continue at Barça”

The Spaniard, considered a prodigy by many, has always maintained his desire of continuing with Barcelona. His current deal with the Spanish giants runs out next summer. Liverpool were more than willing to pay the £43 million release clause to prise him away from Spain, as per Sport.

Liverpool were said to be willing to offer Gavi a lucrative contact to lure him to Anfield. But, the player’s desire to continue at Barca facilitated his renewal and the youngster is now expected to pen a new long-term deal at the Now Camp.

Our View

There is no doubt that Gavi would have flourished in Jurgen Klopp’s high-intensity system. The Spaniard is known for his liveliness on the field and his high workrate.

He is a midfielder by nature but can also play as a winger on the left flank. He has already managed to make 34 appearances with Barcelona in what was his breakthrough season last term.

Gavi is a good passer of the ball, having graduated from the infamous La Masia academy. His vision and short bursts of pace also require a special mention. In other words, he has got almost everything that it would take to become a top-class attacker in the coming decade.

The 17-year-old is still far from being a finished product, though. Moreover, Liverpool’s chances of landing the teen prodigy were always slim because of the player’s conviction to succeed under Xavi.

There are options aplenty for Klopp to sign talented, and young prodigies, and Liverpool are already reportedly en route to signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica.