Arsenal open talks to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio

Arsenal have made contact with Marco Asensio’s agents over a possible transfer, as per Mirror.

The English daily has claimed that Arsenal have now entered the mix to sign the Spaniard. Asensio, 26, is now in the final year of his contract which will expire next summer. Thus, he could either choose to extend with the Whites, leave on a Bosman next summer, or leave this summer.

The source has understood that Madrid have asked Asensio to make up his mind by June 20. If he does not decide to renew with the La Liga champions, he will be sold this summer. A move to the Premier League is looking likely at this stage for the central midfielder – who is in search of regular minutes.

Tottenham and AC Milan, however, have been offered the 26-year-old. But, with Mikel Arteta looking to bolster his attacking options this summer, the Gunners have started enquiring about the player’s and Real Madrid’s demands.

Arsenal’s lack of UEFA Champions League football next season is currently not being viewed as a potential deal-breaker for the 26-year-old.

Our View

Asensio is yet to enter his prime and he could be a good option for the Gunners. Since arriving in Madrid back in 2016, Asensio has only tasted UCL football. Though it is not ideal for him to play in the Europa League, it will be acceptable for him as long as he is played regularly.

Rodrygo is expected to gain prominence on the right flank at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. This will see Asensio fall down the pecking order, thus prompting a move. If Arsenal do want to sign the Spaniard, now might be the best time to move for him. Moreover, the versatile midfielder will not find it difficult to fit into Arteta’s system.

Asensio knows how to maintain possession and is good with his passing. Another key aspect of his game is that he is not afraid to shoot from outside the box. This aspect of his gameplay could make him effective against low blocks. His versatility allows him to play as a right-winger apart from his usual position in central midfield. All in all, signing Asensio could help Arteta massively, on the pitch.

The asking fee of Real Madrid for the 26-year-old is not known, as of now. But, the player is looking to spend the last year of his contract under Carlo Ancelotti. This is unlikely to happen, though.

Currently, it is a three-way race between Arsenal, Tottenham, and AC Milan though Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid outcast in recent times.