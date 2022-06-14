Arsenal convinced of signing Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are convinced that they can finalise the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, Belgian outlet HLN claims.

The Gunners have identified Tielemans as their prime midfield target, and look set to lodge a formal approach for his services over the coming days.

According to HLN (via SportWitness), Arsenal are ‘convinced’ that they can strike a deal ‘fairly quickly’ once the current international break ends.

The Foxes have not set an asking price, but it is reported that they are eyeing around £30 million.

Our view:

Arsenal have had Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey as the regular midfield pairing, but both players missed key phases of last season with injuries.

Partey, in particular, has failed to stay unscathed in his first two seasons, and the Gunners can ill-afford another repeat of the same situation next campaign.

Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga have fared well as back-up options, but the club need more quality to compete for the top four.

Tielemans would provide a much-needed upgrade. The Belgian can play anywhere in midfield, and has impressed with his tackling skills.

However, he also offers more in the final third of the pitch with his creativity. He managed 10 goal contributions in the league last term.

Last season was not his best for Leicester City as he conceded four penalties. It may have been partly influenced by the constant speculation over his future.

A change in surroundings could bring the best out of him. Arsenal seem to be in pole position to sign him with constant contact with his representatives.

With just one year left on his contract, the Gunners will be hoping to negotiate a lesser fee than the reported price tag, but can’t afford to prolong talks.

The Belgian should attract interest from other top European clubs, and Arsenal need to sort out a deal at the earliest possibility to avoid a bidding war.