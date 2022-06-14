Arsenal very keen on signing Marco Asensio

Arsenal are intent on signing Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio, Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (today’s edition, page 16) claim.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack ahead of next season, and they have been frequently linked with the services of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Asensio is another name that has been mentioned, and Corriere dello Sport report that Arsenal are best placed to sign him ahead of Serie A champions AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have held talks with Madrid for the Spaniard, but their main stumbling block lies in meeting the salary package of the former Mallorca youngster.

With a low imposed salary cap, they are reluctant to meet his €7m (£6m) annual salary demands.

A number of Premier League clubs are willing to offer him a higher wage package, and it is claimed that the Gunners are very keen on securing his signature.

Our view:

Asensio has been a solid performer for Madrid over the past six years, but there are currently doubts over his future with his contract expiring in 12 months’ time.

The Spaniard bagged 12 goals and two assists from 42 outings last term, but was restricted to just 50 minutes per appearance. He was a regular on the bench in the final phase of the Champions League.

Hence, it is not surprising that he has decided to move on. Arsenal are currently loaded with multiple attacking options, but there is a lack of experience which cost them a top-four Premier League spot last season.

Asensio, who is capable of playing on either wing or in the number 10 role, would be a quality acquisition. His versatility should boost his chances of regular playing time with the north London giants.

Arsenal have already done business with Madrid lately, signing Dani Ceballos (two-year loan) and Martin Odegaard. The latter was recruited for £31.5 million last summer after a short-term loan deal.

Asensio is currently valued at £36 million by Transfermarkt, but Arsenal will be hoping to prise him away for less by making the most of their good working relationship with the European champions.