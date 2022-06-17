Arsenal submit £49.5m bid for Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have submitted an offer worth £49.5m [€58m] for Gabriel Jesus and are closing-in on a deal to sign the Manchester City striker, according to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a top class striker this summer after allowing Alexandre Lacazette to join Lyon on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also not replaced after he joined Barcelona in January so Arsenal need at least one forward this summer and Gabriel has been widely touted as Arteta’s main target.

The 25-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has made it clear he wants to leave following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal were concerned they may have missed out on Gabriel after failing to qualify for the Champions League and the player has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham recently.

However, The Times claims Gabriel wants to join Arsenal despite their lack of top level European football and the north Londoners are increasingly confident of agreeing a deal with the newly crowned Premier League champions.

Globo Esporte are now reporting that Arsenal have met City’s asking price after submitting an offer worth £49.5m [€58m] following extensive talks and the proposed deal could be wrapped-up over the coming week.

Arteta knows Gabriel well from their time together at Man City and that relationship is likely to have played a key role in convincing the South American to move to Arsenal this summer.

The promise of regular first team football ahead of the World Cup will also have been an important factor for Gabriel as he’ll want to cement his place in the Brazilian team ahead of Qatar 2022.

Gabriel has been an important part of Pep Guardiola’s squad since arriving from Palmeiras in 2017. He contributed 13 goals and 12 assists last season to help Man City win the title so he should be an excellent addition to Arteta’s side.

The Brazilian is predominantly a striker and that’s where he’s expected to play for Arsenal, but he’s also comfortable playing out wide so he’ll give Arteta another versatile option in the final third.

Gabriel could become Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer with the Gunners also on the verge of signing midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto. Winger Marquinhos and goalkeeper Matt Turner have already joined the club.