Romano: Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are in ‘very advanced’ negotiations over a move to sign Gabriel Jesus as they look to wrap-up a deal for the Manchester City striker, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta desperately needs to bring in a top class forward after seeing Alexandre Lacazette join Lyon on a free transfer just months after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was allowed to join Barcelona last winter.

Arsenal now have Eddie Nketiah as their only recognised striker on the books so they need to bring in at least one more front-man this summer and Gabriel has been widely named as Arteta’s prime target.

The 25-year-old is looking to leave Man City after falling down the pecking order following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have been trying to get a deal done this month.

Goal reported recently that Arsenal are ready to submit an improved offer which would be closer to Manchester City’s £50m asking after seeing an opening £30m bid rejected. The news outlet also claims that Gabriel’s agents have flown to London to try and push through a move.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation and claimed on Twitter that Arsenal are in ‘very advanced’ negotiations to sign Gabriel.

The journalist suggests that the Gunners are now working on ‘key details’ to get the deal done before the likes of Tottenham and PSG step-up their interest in the Brazilian attacker.

Romano said on Twitter:

Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced – Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Tottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story.

So it appears Arsenal are doing all they can to try and get a deal for Gabriel wrapped-up as soon as possible and the South American would be a terrific addition to Arteta’s squad.

He’s comfortable playing across the front three so would give Arsenal a versatile option in the final third. He would also fit into Arteta’s system well as he’s one of the most hard working forward’s in the league.

Let’s see how things progress but it looks like Gabriel could become Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer. Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira have already been confirmed arrivals at the Emirates while goalkeeper Matt Turner is set to be announced this week.