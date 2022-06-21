Fabio Vieira poses in Arsenal kit after completing £34m move

Arsenal have announced the signing of Fabio Vieira on a long-term contract with the midfielder arriving in a £34m deal from Porto.

Mikel Arteta is strengthening his squad this summer after Arsenal booked their return to the Europa League with a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Vieira emerged as surprise target when widespread reports broke last week claiming that Arsenal were closing-in on a deal to sign the highly-rated Portuguese U21 international.

Porto released a statement last Friday confirming a deal had been agreed with Arsenal that would see the Gunners pay an initial £30m [€35m] with a further £4m [€5m] due in potential add-ons.

Vieira flew-in from Greece to complete the move and undergo his medical in London late last week. The formalities have now been concluded and Arsenal have announced the player’s arrival on a long-term contract.

The attacker has been posing for photos in his new kit, and after completing his move, Vieira told Arsenal.com:

I’m thrilled, of course. This is an important step forward in my career. Arsenal is a huge and historic club, so I’m delighted to be here at my new home.

Vieira is predominantly a central attacking midfielder so he’ll be competing with Martin Odegaard for a starting spot. However, he’s also comfortable playing in the No.8 role or out on the wing so he’ll give Arteta options.

Real talent

The 22-year-old is a product of the Porto youth system and has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in Portuguese football since breaking into the first team setup in 2020.

He contributed 6 goals and 14 assists last season, despite starting just 15 games, and his stats show him to be one of the best young creators in European football so he should prove to be an excellent long-term signing for Arsenal.

Vieira becomes Arsenal’s third major signing of the summer following the arrivals of Brazilian winger Marquinhos and goalkeeper Matt Turner.

He’s unlikely to be the last through the door as the Gunners are being strongly linked with Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez as well as midfielder Youri Tielemans.

