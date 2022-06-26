Chelsea to submit new proposal for Raheem Sterling



Chelsea are preparing a fresh transfer offer for Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is eyeing a couple of forwards this summer, and it has recently emerged that Sterling is the number one priority for the club.

An opening offer of £21 million plus add-ons was knocked back by City, but Chelsea are already planning a renewed proposal for the England international.

As per Romano, Blues owner Todd Boehly has now taken charge of negotiations following the exit of director Marina Granovskaia, who initiated talks with City.

Our view:

Sterling has been one of England’s most consistent forwards. He was in-and-out of the starting line-up for City last term, but still ended with 17 goals and nine assists from 47 outings.

The 27-year-old has a year remaining on his contract with the English champions, but the chance to move to the Blues should be a tempting prospect in the prime of his career.

Chelsea can offer him with consistent Champions League football, but on top of this, the club have the knack for winning trophies, similar to what Sterling has experienced at City.

Hence, they are the right choice for him going forward, but a deal depends on whether Chelsea can meet the transfer demands. City are eyeing between £47-52m for his services.

There is currently a drastic difference in the valuations between the clubs, and the onus is on Chelsea to come close to that figure to persuade City to do business with them this summer.

Sterling can play out wide or up front, and it has been reported that Tuchel sees him as a potential number nine. The German tactician wants to sign both him and Ousmane Dembele.

A move for Dembele is dependent on him refusing to extend his Barcelona contract beyond June 30.