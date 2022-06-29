Man Utd planning swoop for Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United are planning to make a transfer approach for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, a report from L’Interista claims.

The Red Devils have been prioritising the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in recent weeks, and they are currently close to reaching an agreement, as per Dharmesh Sheth.

This could allow them to focus on other positions. A new right-back could be an option for manager Erik ten Hag, considering Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot failed to make a goal contribution last term.

According to L’Interista, it is now revealed that United are preparing a £26 million offer for Dumfries, who was terrific for Inter last season with five goals and seven assists from 45 appearances.

Our view:

Wan-Bissaka stated the previous campaign as an undisputed starter at right-back, but he fell out-of-favour with the dismissal of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, Dalot was the regular choice ahead of him. The Portuguese’s better attacking attributes got him the nod over Wan-Bissaka in the XI.

Despite this, he failed to register a goal or an assist which was the same case with Wan-Bissaka, who has been tipped to head for the exit door over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Dumfries would be a superb addition to the United squad. He has gifted pace and dribbling abilities, but can also be heavily involved in the final third.

Of course, he has been predominantly operating from the right wing-back position for Inter and Netherlands over the past year, but he was previously a traditional right-back.

His attacking qualities should be beneficial for Man Utd. Ten Hag tends to prefer full-backs, who are regularly involved in the opposition half, and can make overlapping runs.

Talking about full-backs, United could also swoop for the services of highly-rated Feyenoord youngster Tyrell Malacia after hijacking Lyon’s deal for him at the 11th hour.