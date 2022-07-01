Man Utd to complete £69m swoop for Malacia & De Jong

Manchester United remain on course to complete a £69m double swoop for Tyrell Malacia and Frenkie de Jong despite reports of complications surrounding their agent, according to the Manchester Evening News.

United looked set to make Malacia their first summer signing after hijacking Lyon’s move for the Feyenoord left-back earlier this week. The defender was on the verge of moving to the Ligue 1 outfit before Man Utd came in with a better offer.

The M.E.N claims that Man Utd agreed a deal with Feyenoord worth £12.9m on Tuesday and Malacia was expected to be quickly announced as Erik ten Hag’s first signing of the summer window.

The Athletic then broke news on Friday morning suggesting the move was in doubt due to complications surrounding Malacia’s intermediary agent, Ali Dursun.

The report says Dursun is not authorised to conduct the transfer with Malacia opting to use his father as his agent instead. It also cast doubt over United’s proposed deal for de Jong as Dursun also represents the Barcelona midfielder.

However, the M.E.N claims that issues surrounding Malacia’s representation have now been resolved and sources close to the club insist they are on-course to wrap-up the deals over the coming days.

As per the report, Manchester United chiefs say there is ‘no problem’ with the deal, despite Malacia’s sudden change in representation, and they don’t envisage it having any impact on the de Jong transfer.

Manchester United have been chasing de Jong for several weeks after ten Hag identified the Dutch international as a key addition to his new-look squad.

After tough negotiations with Barcelona, the M.E.N says United finally agreed a deal that will see them pay £56.1m plus add-ons to sign the 25-year-old.

So it appears Man Utd are set to complete a £69m double swoop for Malacia and de Jong over the coming days and it doesn’t look like the spending will stop there.

The M.E.N says ten Hag wants to bring in at least five new signings this summer with the Man Utd boss also in the market for a forward, back-up goalkeeper and centre-back.

Ajax winger Anthony, former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen and Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez have all been strongly linked with moves to Old Trafford in recent weeks.