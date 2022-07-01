Man Utd offer Christian Eriksen £7.8m-a-year deal

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Christian Eriksen after offering the midfielder a two-year contract worth £7.8m-per-season, according to The Star.

Eriksen is available on a free transfer after his short-term deal with Brentford expired. The 30-year-old had returned to the Premier League after signing a six-month deal with the Bees back in January.

His time at Brentford proved to be a huge success and Thomas Frank is desperate to keep hold of the Danish international but they face stiff competition from Manchester United.

The Red Devils have also been showing a keen interest in signing Eriksen this summer and The Star claims United have now formalised their pursuit after holding several rounds of ‘positive’ talks with the player.

As per the newspaper, Man Utd have now put forward a verbal offer to Eriksen of a two-year contract worth £150,000a-week – which works out at around £7.8m per season.

Deal close

The Star suggests that Manchester United are now closing in on a deal to sign the former Tottenham midfielder with Eriksen ready to seal a move to Old Trafford if they finalise deals for top target such as Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia.

Eriksen wants to know United are serious about building a competitive squad this season and the Manchester giants are reportedly closing in on a £69m double swoop for the Barcelona and Feyenoord stars.

It appears Eriksen could be the next through the door and he’d be an excellent addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad if Manchester United could get this proposed deal over the line.

He has plenty of Premier League experience and can operate in several positions in midfield or out wide, so his versatility would be a very useful asset for ten Hag to have at his disposal.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have all left Old Trafford this summer so United need reinforcements and Eriksen would be a terrific short-term solution.