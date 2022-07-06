Chelsea down to final details to sign Raheem Sterling

Chelsea are on the verge of finalising the transfer of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, The Independent claims.

The Blues have been in regular contact with City for the England international in recent weeks, and they are now down to the final details of the summer transfer.

According to The Independent, Chelsea are set to secure the 27-year-old’s signature for an initial fee of £45 million. They will pay another £10m in add-ons.

Sterling has given the go-ahead for the switch and is excited about a move to London. He is due to travel with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Our view:

Sterling has been a consistent performer for City over a number of years. In the recent campaign, he bagged 17 goals and nine assists from 47 appearances in all competitions.

The England star managed just 65 minutes per appearance for the English champions, but he will be expected to play through 90 minutes with the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s main concern over recent seasons has been the lack of cutting edge in the final third. Mason Mount was their top scorer in the league last term with just 11 goals.

Sterling only fared slightly better with 13 goals, but should be fancied to improve on that tally next season, considering he was largely in-and-out of the starting XI at City.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea sign another forward. They recently agreed a deal with Leeds United for Raphinha, but the Brazilian has stalled over personal terms.

The former Rennes man has the preference to join Barcelona. This could see the Blues revive their long-term interest in Ousmane Dembele, who is currently a free-agent.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are expected to pursue at least one new centre-back. Matthijs de Ligt has been their prime target, but they have received a blow with him favouring Bayern.