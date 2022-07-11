Arsenal linked with shock move for N’Golo Kante

Arsenal are considering a shock approach to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, The Daily Star reports.

The Gunners are eyeing a quality midfielder this summer, and they have already been linked with multiple names including Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

According to The Daily Star, the north London giants are now weighing up a surprise move for Kante, who has entered the final year of his Chelsea contract.

Kante has been a superb performer for the Blues over six seasons, but the Gunners are hoping to prise him away if a potential opportunity arises for them.

Our view:

Arsenal were initially linked with Kante when he was at Leicester City six years ago, but they ended up signing Granit Xhaka from Borussia Monchengladbach.

After several years, they are now being fancied to make an approach. Kante is still one of the best in the business, but his consistency has been questionable.

At 31, he is no longer in the peak of his career while he has also suffered numerous niggles. He missed at least 16 competitive games due to injuries last season.

Hence, he won’t prove a good piece of business for Mikel Arteta’s side. He could fare well for a season or two, but may not be a long-term solution for the club.

Meanwhile, he would also command hefty wages in the process. After the recent struggles of Willian, the Gunners are better off avoiding a move for the Frenchman.

A deal for Tielemans seems more worthwhile for Arsenal. He is not only a defensive midfielder, but can also operate higher up and is capable of making goal contributions.

The 25-year-old could be available for £30 million this summer, and would be value for money with his better offensive attributes and the peak years of his career ahead.

Arsenal need to make a formal move for the Belgian before rivals step up their interest.