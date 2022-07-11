Man Utd insist Ronaldo is not for sale amid Chelsea links

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans for next season and is not for sale amid links with Chelsea.

Earlier this month, there were reports that Ronaldo was growing increasingly unhappy with United’s lack of activity in the summer window. The former Juventus and Real Madrid striker was unhappy about the club’s ‘lack of ambition’ in the market.

Ronaldo was Manchester United’s best player last season. He scored 24 goals across all competitions for the Red Devils and also assisted on three occasions. Despite his impressive performance, United failed to secure a UEFA Champions League spot after finishing sixth.

It meant United only qualified for the Europa League – a competition Ronaldo has never played in throughout his glittering career.

Speaking about Ronaldo, ten Hag said today:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, he is in our plans – he’s not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, that’s it” “I spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo before this issue came up. I had a good conversation with him. He hasn’t told me that he wants to leave… I have read. We want success together.”

Our View

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Chelsea ever since the news of him handing in a transfer request broke out. There were also reports suggesting that Chelsea are weighing up an audacious £14 million bid to lure the five-time Ballan d’Or winner to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are in the market for a new forward after parting ways with Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker was bought for a record fee of £97.5 million last summer. But, an underwhelming comeback season meant that he was sent back to Inter on a loan deal. Now, Hakim Ziyech is also looking set to leave the club this summer.

The West Londoners are closing in on the signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. They are also interested in signing Nathan Ake and talks between Chelsea and City are expected to take place. The deal involving Sterling is worth £47.5 million (via The Athletic) while Ake could cost up to £45 million (Daily Mail).

Therefore, Tuchel’s potential interest in Ronaldo would make sense. Ronaldo has established himself as a box striker in the latter stages of his career and is one of the best poachers in the world at the moment. Chelsea are guaranteed goals with Ronaldo in their team, even at the age of 37. And, for a cutthroat price of less than £20 million, it would be a steal.

If Ronaldo’s ambition is greater than United’s desire to keep him, he could potentially be on his way to Stamford Bridge despite what ten Hag said today.