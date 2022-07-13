Chelsea identify Serge Gnabry as Raphinha alternative

The Guardian has reported that Chelsea have identified Serge Gnabry as an alternative target to Raphinha.

Gnabry is in the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich. The German winger has been unable to reach an agreement with the Bavarians over an extension so Bayern could be ready to cash-in.

The German international has been linked with a move to several top European clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona in recent weeks.

Fabrizio Romano claims there have been no approaches from either Arsenal or Manchester City, but the Italian journalist says Chelsea are exploring a potential move for the attacker.

The Blues have agreed a deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City but Thomas Tuchel is still in the market for another attacker and Gnabry has emerged as a prime target.

The Guardian is another source claiming that Chelsea are showing a keen interest in the Bayern forward. The newspaper says Raphael Laeo is also being viewed as a potential target, but AC Milan want at least £100 million for the Portuguese winger.

Tuchel has already parted ways with Romelu Lukaku this summer. Hakim Ziyech is also looking set to follow the Belgian’s track with AC Milan interested in signing him. Hence, with only a year left in his current deal, Gnabry has emerged as a serious option for the West Londoners.

They were interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds United. The London outfit also had an agreement in place with the Yorkshire club but the Brazilian had his heart set on a move to Barcelona.

Our View

The Germany international is a versatile forward who can play anywhere on the frontline. He has made 171 appearances for the reigning Bundesliga champions and has netted 64 goals and assisted on 40 occasions (Transfermarkt).

Since joining Bayern in 2018, he has managed to breach double digits in terms of goals every season. In fact, it was his sublime campaign in 2019-20 that helped the Bavarians lift the UEFA Champions League trophy. Gnabry even scored a brace against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Round of 16.

Gnabry is a vastly talented player with an abundant skill set. He knows how to maintain possession, is a good passer of the ball, and can create plays with his through balls.

He is also a natural winner, having won the Bundesliga title in each of the four seasons that he has spent at Munich. Moreover, he has the experience of playing in England, having already played for Arsenal, so he’d be a terrific signing for Chelsea if they could get a deal agreed.